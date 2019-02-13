Bringing The World Home To You

82-Year-Old Woman Is Reunited With Lost Purse From 1955

Published February 13, 2019 at 6:49 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Martha Everett finally has her purse back. In 1955, she was a student at Jeffersonville High School in Indiana when she lost the purse and never saw it again until now. Workers demolishing part of the old school found the purse behind classroom cabinets. The school returned it to Ms. Everett, who is now 82, which means that she also got back her lipstick, photos, Juicy Fruit gum wrappers and a letter inviting her to the prom. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
