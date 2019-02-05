Football Fans Call Sunday's Super Bowl Dull, TV Ratings Were Down Too

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many viewers called Sunday's Super Bowl dull. The two teams combined for only 16 points, and the Patriots won, as usual. That's unlike last year when the teams combined for 74 points, and the Patriots lost. And now we know this year's TV ratings are down to about 100 million viewers. But if you do the math and count it as TV viewers per point scored, this year's game was a big success. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.