Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Football Fans Call Sunday's Super Bowl Dull, TV Ratings Were Down Too

Published February 5, 2019 at 6:32 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many viewers called Sunday's Super Bowl dull. The two teams combined for only 16 points, and the Patriots won, as usual. That's unlike last year when the teams combined for 74 points, and the Patriots lost. And now we know this year's TV ratings are down to about 100 million viewers. But if you do the math and count it as TV viewers per point scored, this year's game was a big success. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories