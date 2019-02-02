Bringing The World Home To You

Predictions

Published February 2, 2019 at 10:22 AM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

OK, panel, the Earth is now frozen solid. What will we find when it all melts? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: If my 20-some years in Alaska taught me nothing else, it taught me this. It's dog poop, lots...

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: ...And lots of dog poop.

SAGAL: Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: I think we'll find enough germs and viruses to even make the anti-vaxxers see sense.

SAGAL: And Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: Tragically, the one guy who was going to vote for Howard Schultz.

(LAUGHTER)

HIGGINS: No. He's stuck.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if we find any of that, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Maeve Higgins and Adam Felber. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

