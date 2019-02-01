Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'Big Sexy' Bolts From Photo Shoot For Calendar Of Heroes

Published February 1, 2019 at 6:54 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The New York Fire Department was taking photos for a charity calendar. The 2020 Calendar of Heroes will feature pictures of firefighters and medical staff with pets adopted from area shelters. One cat named Buddy was photographed lounging on the shoulders of a shirtless EMT. But then Buddy reportedly bolted under a truck and is believed to have left the firehouse. Maybe the kitty didn't like his foray into modeling. But his nickname is Big Sexy, so I'm guessing he's got some natural talent. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories