'Big Sexy' Bolts From Photo Shoot For Calendar Of Heroes

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The New York Fire Department was taking photos for a charity calendar. The 2020 Calendar of Heroes will feature pictures of firefighters and medical staff with pets adopted from area shelters. One cat named Buddy was photographed lounging on the shoulders of a shirtless EMT. But then Buddy reportedly bolted under a truck and is believed to have left the firehouse. Maybe the kitty didn't like his foray into modeling. But his nickname is Big Sexy, so I'm guessing he's got some natural talent. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.