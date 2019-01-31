Bringing The World Home To You

KFC Tests Cheetos Sandwich In Selected Locations

Published January 31, 2019 at 6:57 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. The United States has proven again it is the world leader in innovation. Kentucky Fried Chicken is reportedly testing a new sandwich, the Cheetos sandwich, a chicken sandwich loaded with the orange, cheese-flavored snack. It's a limited edition sandwich. But who knows? It could be the future. It saves you the effort of having to reach separately for the Cheetos. And if they're on the bun, you don't get your fingers covered with that orange stuff that doesn't wash off. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

