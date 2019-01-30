Bringing The World Home To You

It's Cold Out And Police In Missouri Have A Request

Published January 30, 2019 at 7:15 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Maybe you've heard it's winter. And it's cold outside, exceptionally so in parts of the Midwest, which are seeing temperatures in the minus double digits, which is why the Warrensburg Police Department in Missouri would like everyone to cut them a break. They posted on their Facebook page, asking the public to keep crime to a minimum over the next three days because it's just too cold. Go do yourself and us a favor. Stay inside, be nice to each other, and watch reruns of "Say Yes To The Dress." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
