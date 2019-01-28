Bringing The World Home To You

Congratulations: 10-Year-Old Boy Bowls A Perfect Game

Published January 28, 2019 at 6:59 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When was the last time you went bowling? Maybe you got a few strikes and were pretty happy with yourself because bowling a strike every time is hard - right? - which is why Kai Struthers' family is so excited. Kai, who is just 10 years old, became the second youngest person in the country to bowl a perfect 300-point game. His coach said when he doesn't have a bowling ball in his hand, Kai is just a regular 10 year old, but when he does, he is bowling perfection. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
