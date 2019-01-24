Bringing The World Home To You

430 College Applicants Have Their Hopes Dashed

Published January 24, 2019 at 7:36 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Four-hundred-and-thirty applicants to the University of South Florida St. Petersburg got great news the other day, an email confirming that - yay - they were accepted. And for one blissful hour, that's what they thought. Then they got another message that there was an error in the system and they should disregard the previous email. The students were actually not admitted. In a statement, the school apologized and said they'll try to help those students find other, quote, "pathways for admission in the future." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

