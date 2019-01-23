Bringing The World Home To You

Ancient Stone Circle In Scotland Turns Out To Be Not So Old

Published January 23, 2019 at 7:01 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Scottish historians believed for a moment they'd found an ancient monument. Stones were arranged in a circle like a modest version of Stonehenge. Experts dated the circle to 4,000 years ago. Archaeologist Neil Ackerman called it amazing and forthrightly admitted his mistake soon after when residents informed him the stones were placed in a circle in the 1990s - not so long ago, though it can feel like ancient history. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
