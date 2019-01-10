Posh Paris Restaurant That Caters To Nude Patrons To Close

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, here to tell you that you only have a few more weeks to eat in a posh, Parisian restaurant while in the nude. O’Naturel opened in Paris about a year ago. Diners take their clothes off in a dressing room and lock away their phones for privacy reasons, then they take a seat in the dining room for a fabulous meal in the buff. The owners reassure patrons that not everyone is looking at them. But easy for them to say - the wait staff is all clothed. O'Naturel closes February 16. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.