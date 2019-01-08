Bringing The World Home To You

Scarf Knitted By German Train Commuter Reflects Delayed Trips

Published January 8, 2019 at 6:45 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A German woman rides a commuter train each day. This gives her time for knitting, so she's been knitting a scarf with different bands of color depending on how much the train is delayed. Dark grey means it's only up to five minutes late, pink for up to 30 minutes and red for the many days the train is delayed by more than half an hour. One section of the scarf is just solid red where the train was late daily for weeks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

