Kansas Teen Set To Graduate High School And Finish Harvard Degree

Published December 31, 2018 at 6:51 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. High school can feel overwhelming, and college is hours of hitting the books. So imagine doing both at the same time. When Braxton Moral of Kansas was in third grade, his teacher told his parents that he was really, really gifted. In middle school, he started taking college classes online. Now at 16, he's on track to collect his high school diploma in May and pick up his undergrad degree a few days later from Harvard. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
