Canada Claims Santa Claus As Its Tax-Paying Citizen

Published December 25, 2018 at 5:55 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The North Pole is in international waters. But now Canada is arguing its most famous resident is definitely Canadian. A Canadian tax official tells CTV News that Santa reports an income, including in the form of cookies and carrots. Santa files expenses for a lot of single-day travel. A Canadian immigration official pointed to Santa and Mrs. Claus' outfits as further proof, telling the news outlet that red and white sure is patriotic. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
