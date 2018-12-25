Bringing The World Home To You

Arizona Hiker Fulfills Mexican Girl's Christmas Wish List

Published December 25, 2018 at 6:04 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Randy Heiss was hiking in Arizona when he saw a burst balloon with a note attached. It was a Christmas wish list written in Spanish asking for art supplies, a doll and a dollhouse. There was also a girl's name - Dayami A local radio station put the note on Facebook. It didn't take long before they found 8-year-old Dayami in Mexico. Heiss met Dayami's family and delivered the toys, saying love has no borders. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
