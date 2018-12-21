Bringing The World Home To You

Snow Birds

Published December 21, 2018 at 11:56 AM EST
Contestants Annie O'Reilly and Tyler Parthemer compete in trivia games on <em>Ask Me Another</em> at the Balboa Theatre in San Diego, Californi
What does a penguin sound like? What does a Pittsburgh Penguin sound like? These answers and more in this audio game!

Bird sounds in this quiz are courtesy of TheMacaulay Libraryat the Cornell Lab of Ornithology:

Bob Maguire/Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab (ML229218)
Gregory Budney/Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab (ML40799)
Ted Parker/Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab (ML45488)
Ted Parker/Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab (ML42302)

Heard on Adam Lambert And Tony Hawk: A California Christmas

