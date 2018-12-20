Married Couple Gets Surprising Result From DNA Test Kit

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. People using the 23andMe DNA test often get unexpected news. Consider the news Liane Kupferberg Carter got - that she is related to her husband - third cousins - though she read some literature questioning that result. True or not, Liane's taking it in stride. In the publication "The Cut," she shared some of the feedback on Facebook. One person wrote, maybe this explains why you got engaged so fast. Another said, yeah, because Marc felt like family. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.