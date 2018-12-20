Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

British Family Seeks Photographer To Document Their Vacation

Published December 20, 2018 at 6:40 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King.

Vacation selfies apparently aren't enough for one British family. A posting recently appeared on a job website for photographers. The gig - shoot the family's travels in Monaco, Abu Dhabi and Rio, among other places. But the family, who wants to stay anonymous, said rookies need not apply. They want at least five years of experience. It pays $100,000 for the year, plus travel, accommodation, food and a month vacation. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories