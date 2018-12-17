Parental Lock Keeps Rocco From Placing Amazon Orders

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Thank goodness Marion Wischnewski uses the parental lock on her Alexa device because Rocco has been placing some orders. He's asked Alexa to deliver fruit, light bulbs, a kite. Rocco is not a child. He is Marion's African gray parrot. She adopted him after he was essentially kicked out of an animal sanctuary for cursing too much. Marion told The Times of London, in addition to ordering things, the parrot has Alexa play him love songs. She says Rocco loves to dance. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.