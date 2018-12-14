Bringing The World Home To You

Man Turns Work Cubicle Into A Winter Wonderland

Published December 14, 2018 at 6:11 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's the time of year when maybe your colleagues start wearing Santa hats or putting tinsel on their cubicles to liven up the workplace. I assure you, though, it's nothing like what Jack Makepeace has done in his office. The 24-year-old Brit turned his cubicle into a winter wonderland - an ice castle guarded by penguins, complete with a drawbridge. He sits inside the castle to do work and just turns on the log fire screen saver if, you know, the ice castle makes him cold. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
