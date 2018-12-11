Bringing The World Home To You

9-Year-Old Calls Police On Parents, Doesn't Want To Clean Her Room

Published December 11, 2018 at 6:34 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And I know it is tough being a kid - parents up in your business all the time, asking you to do your homework and, worse, clean the house. I get it, but don't call 911 just when you're annoyed at them. That's what happened in Ontario, Canada, recently. Officers there responded to an emergency call but, when they got there, found a 9-year-old girl who dialed 911 because her parents told her to pick up her room. It may seem like an emergency of urgent proportions. But yeah, just clean your room. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

