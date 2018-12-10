Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

25,000 Utah State Workers Mistakenly Get Potluck Email

Published December 10, 2018 at 6:43 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If everyone invited shows up, this would be a party. Someone in the Utah state government organized a potluck holiday dinner - only, the organizer accidentally emailed 25,000 state employees. KUTV reports a predictable response. People began hitting reply all, which of course meant 25,000 people got more and more emails. The lieutenant governor joked on Twitter, this is an emergency which he fears will never end. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories