Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what song will replace "Baby, It's Cold Outside" for our modern sensibilities? Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Based off of "Little Drummer Boy," we're going to get Little Dummy Boy about how much Paula loves Charlie McCarthy.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: With marijuana becoming increasingly legal, the new classic will be Angels We Have Heard While High.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Well, you know, because "Baby, It's Cold Outside" is such a beautiful musical song, they're just going to change it to be men trying to avoid even consensual sex with women - Baby, There's Mold Inside.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Faith Salie, Paula Poundstone. Thanks to Melissa LaCasse (ph) and everyone at WNYC, New York. Thanks to the staff and crew at Carnegie Hall and our fabulous audience here in the nation's premier concert venue. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)