President George H.W. Bush's Choice Of Bold, Whimsical Socks Made Him A Style Icon

George H.W. Bush was known for many things, including his legacy as former U.S. president, World War II aviator, congressman, ambassador, CIA director — and as a fashion icon through his whimsical choice of socks.

In a 2014 fundraising email from the Republican National Committee, Bush wrote, "I'm a self-proclaimed sock man. The louder, the brighter, the crazier the pattern - the better."

"When Chairman Reince Priebus asked me to write to you on behalf of the Republican National Committee (RNC), I told him I'd be happy to do it. But on one condition: my letter to you had to involve socks," Bush continued.

The RNC told donors they would receive a colorful pair of socks, with a symbol of an elephant, in exchange for a contribution of $35 or more.

Last spring, Bush wore book-themed socks to the funeral of his wife Barbara Bush, to commemorate her commitment to family literacy programs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

David J. Phillip / AP / Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (left) and Bush show off their socks before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 24, 2013, in Houston.

Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images / An attendee wears George H.W. Bush socks at a Jeb Bush campaign event at the E. Roger Montgomery American Legion Post 81 in Contoocook, N.H., on Dec. 19, 2015.

David J. Phillip / AP / Bush wears socks with his image as he sits in a cart on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans on Dec. 1, 2013, in Houston.

Charles Dharapak / AP / Former President George H.W. Bush wears pink socks as he is seated in a wheelchair at the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Library on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, on April 25, 2013.

Susan Walsh / AP / Bush wears red and white socks February, 2011 when President Obama awarded him the Medal of Freedom.

Tony Gutierrez / AP / Bush wears socks with his image as he sits in a cart on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans on Dec. 1, 2013, in Houston.

Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images / George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara attend the portrait unveiling of former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush on May 31, 2012, at the White House.

Paul Marotta / Getty Images / Bush's colorful socks at the Harvard University commencement ceremony on May 29, 2014, in Cambridge, Mass.