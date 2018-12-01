Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

President George H.W. Bush's Choice Of Bold, Whimsical Socks Made Him A Style Icon

By Shannon Van Sant
Published December 1, 2018 at 1:06 PM EST
Former President George H.W. Bush crosses his colorfully socked feet during the unveiling ceremony of portraits of his son former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, in 2012, in the East Room of the White House.
Former President George H.W. Bush crosses his colorfully socked feet during the unveiling ceremony of portraits of his son former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, in 2012, in the East Room of the White House.

George H.W. Bush was known for many things, including his legacy as former U.S. president, World War II aviator, congressman, ambassador, CIA director — and as a fashion icon through his whimsical choice of socks.

In a 2014 fundraising email from the Republican National Committee, Bush wrote, "I'm a self-proclaimed sock man. The louder, the brighter, the crazier the pattern - the better."

"When Chairman Reince Priebus asked me to write to you on behalf of the Republican National Committee (RNC), I told him I'd be happy to do it. But on one condition: my letter to you had to involve socks," Bush continued.

The RNC told donors they would receive a colorful pair of socks, with a symbol of an elephant, in exchange for a contribution of $35 or more.

Last spring, Bush wore book-themed socks to the funeral of his wife Barbara Bush, to commemorate her commitment to family literacy programs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (left) and Bush show off their socks before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 24, 2013, in Houston.
David J. Phillip / AP
/
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (left) and Bush show off their socks before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 24, 2013, in Houston.
An attendee wears George H.W. Bush socks at a Jeb Bush campaign event at the E. Roger Montgomery American Legion Post 81 in Contoocook, N.H., on Dec. 19, 2015.
Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
An attendee wears George H.W. Bush socks at a Jeb Bush campaign event at the E. Roger Montgomery American Legion Post 81 in Contoocook, N.H., on Dec. 19, 2015.
Bush wears socks with his image as he sits in a cart on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans on Dec. 1, 2013, in Houston.
David J. Phillip / AP
/
Bush wears socks with his image as he sits in a cart on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans on Dec. 1, 2013, in Houston.
Former President George H.W. Bush wears pink socks as he is seated in a wheelchair at the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Library on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, on April 25, 2013.
Charles Dharapak / AP
/
Former President George H.W. Bush wears pink socks as he is seated in a wheelchair at the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Library on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, on April 25, 2013.
Bush wears red and white socks February, 2011 when President Obama awarded him the Medal of Freedom.
Susan Walsh / AP
/
Bush wears red and white socks February, 2011 when President Obama awarded him the Medal of Freedom.
Bush wears socks with his image as he sits in a cart on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans on Dec. 1, 2013, in Houston.
Tony Gutierrez / AP
/
Bush wears socks with his image as he sits in a cart on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans on Dec. 1, 2013, in Houston.
George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara attend the portrait unveiling of former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush on May 31, 2012, at the White House.
Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images
/
George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara attend the portrait unveiling of former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush on May 31, 2012, at the White House.
Bush's colorful socks at the Harvard University commencement ceremony on May 29, 2014, in Cambridge, Mass.
Paul Marotta / Getty Images
/
Bush's colorful socks at the Harvard University commencement ceremony on May 29, 2014, in Cambridge, Mass.
Bush wears red stripped socks as he sits in a wheelchair during an event in the East Room at the White House, July 15, 2013.
Mark Wilson / Getty Images
/
Bush wears red stripped socks as he sits in a wheelchair during an event in the East Room at the White House, July 15, 2013.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Shannon Van Sant
See stories by Shannon Van Sant
More Stories