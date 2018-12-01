Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will the InSight probe find when it digs into Mars? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: It's going to find a new beach for Teletubbies.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bim Adewunmi.

BIM ADEWUNMI: Another giant cow, like the one in Australia.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Papa.

TOM PAPA: A very blurry Matt Damon.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Bim Adewunmi and Tom Papa. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.