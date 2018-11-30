What's The Real Story Of David And Goliath?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Misconceptions.

About Malcolm Gladwell's TEDTalk

The story of David and Goliath has transcended its biblical origins to become a common shorthand for unlikely victory. But, asks author Malcolm Gladwell, is that really what the David and Goliath story is about?

About Malcolm Gladwell

Malcolm Gladwell is a staff writer for the New Yorker magazine. He searches for the counterintuitive in what we all take to be the mundane: cookies, sneakers, pasta sauce. Gladwell's books include Blink and Outliers, which questions the inevitability of success and identifies the relation of success to nature versus nurture. His latest book is David And Goliath.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.