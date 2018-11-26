Bringing The World Home To You

Connecticut Man Says Hash Brown Got Him Into Trouble With Police

Published November 26, 2018 at 6:46 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You ever get breakfast at McDonald's and notice how their hash brown is sort of the shape and size of your phone? Well, Jason Stiber says this got him in trouble. He was pulled over in Connecticut and charged with distracted driving.

Police tell the Albany Times Union Stiver was on his phone. Stiber says, nope, just eating a hash brown. He's going to be in court in a couple weeks, he says, to fight for justice, or, at least for the right to eat breakfast inside your car. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

