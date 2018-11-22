California Boy Gets A Front-Row Seat At Thanksgiving Day Parade

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Happy Thanksgiving to you. And you know who's really excited about the holiday today? Ten-year-old Alex Harris of California - not because of the turkey or the pumpkin pie. Alex's favorite part of Thanksgiving is getting to watch the Macy's Day parade on TV. He is so obsessed that he counts down the days to the parade many months out and makes mini parades out of his toys at home. This year, his parents surprised him with tickets to New York and contacted Macy's on Facebook. Now Alex gets to see his dream come true from the front row. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.