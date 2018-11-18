96-Year-Old Woman Reacts To D.C. Snow

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

On the East Coast this past week, we had the first snow storm of the season. And while it did cause a lot of damage, it also gave a lot of joy, not only to kids but to one 96-year-old woman in Washington, D.C.

ARMANDO TRULL, BYLINE: Tell me in English. How do you feel about seeing the snow?

ORIA CARRERA: I feel happy, so happy. Thank, thank, thank, thank you, God.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That's Armando Trull, who was a longtime public radio reporter, with his mom, who he recently brought from Miami to live with him. He captured the moment and posted it on Twitter, where it went viral. His mom had not seen snow in many, many years.

CARRERA: Oh.

TRULL: Long time.

CARRERA: (Unintelligible) a long, long, long time.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: In the video, Trull grabbed some of the snow and put it in her hand while she cried like a delighted child.

CARRERA: I can't believe it. I can't believe it.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Trull says he brought his mom to his house in D.C. so she wouldn't have to go into a nursing home.

TRULL: OK.

CARRERA: (Speaking Spanish).

TRULL: Throw me some snow. (Speaking Spanish) (laughter).

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Because you're never too old to play in the snow.

