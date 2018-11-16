Bringing The World Home To You

Inmate Escapes Prison And Heads Straight To IHOP

Published November 16, 2018 at 5:33 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Joshua Glenn Gullat, you've just escaped from jail. What are you going to do next? Apparently, go to IHOP. The Times-Herald in Newnan, Ga., reports Gullat slipped out from the county jail and got in his mom, Kathy's, car. He had called his mom to plot the escape, and police tracked her phone to IHOP, where they found mother and son at a booth. He's charged with felony escape. She is charged with aiding and abetting. But, mmm, those pancakes. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
