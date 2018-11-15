Bringing The World Home To You

Bride And Groom's Vintage Car Ride Ends Early

Published November 15, 2018 at 6:33 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Jake and Amber Garcia had a plan for their wedding day. They would ride to the reception in a vintage car. Apparently, it was too vintage. It broke down on the freeway. Luckily, their wedding party came to the rescue. And since the photographer was there as well, they decided to make the most of it by taking wedding pics with the car right on the side of the freeway. On Facebook, the bride said it was, quote, "a memory we will always remember." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
