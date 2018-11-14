2 Students Still Off Campus As Davidson Investigates Racist Tweets

Updated 3:10 p.m.

Davidson College says it is still investigating after activists last week claimed to have identified a female student as the person behind a series of anti-Semitic and racist tweets.

Since the information came out, attention also has focused on the woman's boyfriend. A Davidson College spokesman said Wednesday that both students remain off campus during the investigation.

A week ago, a Shelby-based group called Carolina Workers Collective linked the woman to the Twitter account @femanon_, which included posts condemning Jews and praising the KKK and Adolf Hitler. Davidson College condemned the tweets, as did campus groups the woman belongs to, including Davidson Sailing and Davidson's Army ROTC unit.

Maj. Gen. John Evans, the national head of Army ROTC, said last week that an investigation found the tweets were not by the woman. On Wednesday, he reversed himself and said the investigation is ongoing.

I Tweeted this message last week based on an investigation I thought was thorough and complete, since then @ArmyROTC has been informed that Davidson PD is further investigating malicious Tweets attributed to an ROTC Cadet. We are assisting in this investigation. https://t.co/cDehPCt9nA— MG John R. Evans (@CG_ArmyROTC) November 14, 2018

A Davidson Police Department spokewsoman said the town police are not involved. But Davidson College and its police department are continuing to look into it, a college spokesman said.

