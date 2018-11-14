Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

2 Students Still Off Campus As Davidson Investigates Racist Tweets

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published November 14, 2018 at 12:11 PM EST

Updated 3:10 p.m.

Davidson College says it is still investigating after activists last week claimed to have identified a female student as the person behind a series of anti-Semitic and racist tweets.

Since the information came out, attention also has focused on the woman's boyfriend. A Davidson College spokesman said Wednesday that both students remain off campus during the investigation. 

A week ago, a Shelby-based group called Carolina Workers Collective linked the woman to the Twitter account @femanon_, which included posts condemning Jews and praising the KKK and Adolf Hitler. Davidson College condemned the tweets, as did campus groups the woman belongs to, including Davidson Sailing and Davidson's Army ROTC unit.

Maj. Gen. John Evans, the national head of Army ROTC, said last week that an investigation found the tweets were not by the woman. On Wednesday, he reversed himself and said the investigation is ongoing.

A Davidson Police Department spokewsoman said the town police are not involved. But Davidson College and its police department are continuing to look into it, a college spokesman said. 

Copyright 2021 WFAE. To see more, visit .

David Boraks
David Boraks is a WFAE weekend host and a producer for "Charlotte Talks." He's a veteran Charlotte-area journalist who has worked part-time at WFAE since 2007 and for other outlets including DavidsonNews.net and The Charlotte Observer.
See stories by David Boraks
Stories From This Author