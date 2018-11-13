Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Jet Impounded Because Ryan Air Owed European Union Money

Published November 13, 2018 at 6:53 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So if your flight is delayed due to weather, it's frustrating, right? Well, what if it's because your airline forgot to pay the bills? AP reports passengers were set to board a Ryanair flight in France. They were told there was an issue with the plane. The issue was it had just been impounded because Ryanair owed the EU money. Passengers got another flight five hours later and also a meal voucher, which, hopefully, the airline gave them on time. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories