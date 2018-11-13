Here's Proof Ancient Egyptians Really Did Love Cats

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

with more evidence that ancient Egyptians really did love cats. Archaeologists excavating a 4,500-year-old tomb near Cairo recently found dozens of mummified felines. There were wooden cat statues and a bronze casting of Bastet, the goddess of cats. The Ministry of Antiquities tweeted out photos - a good excuse to try to gin up tourism. We saw the story as a good excuse to say that Egyptians are putting the cat back in catacombs.