On 'SNL,' Congressman Crenshaw Accepts Pete Davidson's Apology

We're going to take a minute now to talk about something that actually united political opposites this week - Pete Davidson and Dan Crenshaw. Pete Davidson is the "Saturday Night Live" cast member who's been all over the gossip pages because of his on-again, off-again romance with singer Ariana Grande. Well, last week, he was in the news because of comments he made about Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL and now a newly-elected Republican congressman from Texas.

PETE DAVIDSON: This guy is kind of cool - Dan Crenshaw.

DAVIDSON: You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie.

MARTIN: Davidson is referencing a photo of Crenshaw in which he's wearing an eyepatch. He's wearing that eyepatch because he lost his eye in the war in Afghanistan. Backlash came almost immediately from across the political spectrum. And then, last night...

DAVIDSON: In what I'm sure was a huge shock for people who know me, I made a poor choice last week.

MARTIN: Pete Davidson apologized, and then Crenshaw showed up on set. He accepted Davidson's apology and went on to deliver some zingers of his own.

DAN CRENSHAW: This is Pete Davidson. He looks like if the meth from "Breaking Bad" was a person.

MARTIN: And then Crenshaw took a more serious tone.

CRENSHAW: There's a lot of lessons to learn here. We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other.

MARTIN: In an equally powerful gesture, Crenshaw also acknowledged Davidson's loss of his father, a firefighter, on 9/11. And he suggested that the best way to acknowledge those sacrifices is to make an effort to connect, say thank you or never forget.

CRENSHAW: Tell a veteran never forget. When you say never forget to a veteran, you are implying that, as an American, you are in it with them.

MARTIN: So, on this Veterans Day, we say thank you to all the veterans. We'll never forget. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.