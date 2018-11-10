Bringing The World Home To You

Predictions

Published November 10, 2018 at 12:11 PM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, after the alien visit, what'll be the next big scientific discovery? Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Cheese bacteria also enjoy audio books.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: A new study by two scientists in England will find that people who drink tea with lemon, not milk, are more likely to park illegally.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Exploding cups of black coffee to thwart psychopaths.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Luke Burbank, Roxanne Roberts. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. And we'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

