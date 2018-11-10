Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: Turning To Religion After Tragedy; Chef José Andrés

Fresh Air
Published November 10, 2018 at 9:00 AM EST
After Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, José Andrés worked to feed those in need.
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Why Religion?' Asks 'How Hearts Can Heal' After Tragedy:Religion scholar Elaine Pagels lost her young son to terminal illness and her husband a year later in an accident. Her new book combines memoir and biblical scholarship to reflect on loss and faith.

'Interstate Gospel' Showcases Pistol Annies' Impressive Range Of Style: The trio of three country-music stars who make up Pistol Annies — Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley — mix humor with righteousness and drama on their new album.

Chef José Andrés On Growing Up In Spain And Why 'Vegetables Are Sexy': Andrés received the James Beard Award for outstanding chef of the year in 2011; this year, he was named the James Beard humanitarian of the year for his work in Puerto Rico. His new memoir is We Fed an Island.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.