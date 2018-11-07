Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Beto O'Rourke Uses Expletive In Concession Speech

Published November 7, 2018 at 5:36 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Texas Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke did not win. Republican Senator Ted Cruz prevailed in a fierce race with turnout nearly as high as in a presidential election. But while Republicans can be satisfied, the Democrat memorably signed off. His speech to supporters included a certain adjective.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BETO O'ROURKE: I'm so [expletive] proud of you guys.

INSKEEP: Yeah, he said that. We could bleep the word because it is recorded, but networks that carried him live on TV could not. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories