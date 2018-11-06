Minus Posh, Spice Girls Reunite To Go On Tour

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WANNABE")

SPICE GIRLS: (Singing) Yo. I'll tell you what I want, what I really, really want.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And if what you really, really want is to see the Spice Girls onstage, we've got good news. The British pop group is going on tour for the first time in a decade. They were hoping to get the fifth member, Victoria Beckham, to join. But she said her business commitments would keep her away. So slightly less posh, but still Spicetastic (ph).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WANNABE")

SPICE GIRLS: (Singing) I'll tell you what I want, what I really, really want. So tell me what ya want, what ya really, really want.

