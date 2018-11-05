Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Secret Service Protects Estonia's President As She Runs U.S. Marathon

Published November 5, 2018 at 6:17 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Secret Service protects U.S. presidents but also visiting heads of state. So when the president of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, was here, they were on duty. You know, stick close during her meetings, her meals. Oh, and her 26-mile run. President Kaljulaid was in the New York City Marathon so two agents had to run alongside her. They seemed undaunted. One agent, already training for another marathon, said, I just added 10 miles to my training day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories