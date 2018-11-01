Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Rare Mandarin Duck Struts Around Central Park

Published November 1, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There's something amazing in New York's Central Park right now. It's called a mandarin duck. It's got this hot-pink beak, a purple chest and massive orange sideburns. These ducks are native to East Asia, and no one can figure out why this one is in New York. He didn't escape from a zoo, but birders are going crazy when they spot him in the park. As The New York Times put it, this duck, quote, "should not be in the middle of Manhattan, and yet against all odds he is here and he is dazzling." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories