It's 'Mourning Edition'

Published October 31, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Huntington, N.Y., is changing its name for this one day. For Halloween, it will be known as Hauntington, the suggestion of 7-year-old Angelica Dee Cunningham. To honor Ms. Cunningham, we hereby rename other towns - Booston (ph), Mass.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Baltimorgue (ph).

INSKEEP: Creepland (ph), Ohio.

MARTIN: Boo Orleans.

INSKEEP: Scary, Ind.

MARTIN: Hauntford (ph), Conn.

INSKEEP: Mummyapolis (ph).

MARTIN: Erie, Pa.

INSKEEP: Wait. It's already called that.

MARTIN: Yeah. It's like every day is Halloween there.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

