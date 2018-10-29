U.S. Soldiers Nearly Drained Iceland Of Its Supply Of Beer

Bringing The World Home To You

Published October 29, 2018 at 7:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a party foul of national proportions. Recently, several thousand U.S. soldiers made a pit stop in Iceland on their way to a NATO exercise. And while there, they almost drained the entire country of its supply of beer. Local breweries reportedly had to rush emergency reserves to the thirsty mob. A local blogger wrote that barkeepers were, quote, "fighting an overwhelming force" - an impressive showing but likely not an official part of the NATO exercise. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
