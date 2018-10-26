Goodwill Workers Find 1744 'Rebel' Newspaper

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. When a framed document was dropped off at a Goodwill in New Jersey, workers there took a close look. It was part of a very old newspaper dating to 1744. It was a rebel paper. And the auction house now selling it says it shows how everyone was good and mad at the British. This was months before the Revolutionary War. In the ad section, a reward for a lost horse and a man who writes that his wife is misbehaving, and he will no longer cover her debts. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.