Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Goodwill Workers Find 1744 'Rebel' Newspaper

Published October 26, 2018 at 4:54 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. When a framed document was dropped off at a Goodwill in New Jersey, workers there took a close look. It was part of a very old newspaper dating to 1744. It was a rebel paper. And the auction house now selling it says it shows how everyone was good and mad at the British. This was months before the Revolutionary War. In the ad section, a reward for a lost horse and a man who writes that his wife is misbehaving, and he will no longer cover her debts. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories