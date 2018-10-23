They Say It Takes Endurance To Make A Marriage Work

Bringing The World Home To You

Published October 23, 2018 at 7:10 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. It is said that it takes endurance to make a marriage work. Well, Whitney Black and Steven Phillips should be just fine. The couple married this weekend at the 13-mile mark of the Detroit Marathon which they were running. The groom wore a tuxedo T-shirt. The bride wore a visor and a veil. The ceremony was quick to keep their muscles from freezing up, and the newlyweds finished together in a respectable 4 hours and 47 minutes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
