They Say It Takes Endurance To Make A Marriage Work

Good morning. I'm Noel King. It is said that it takes endurance to make a marriage work. Well, Whitney Black and Steven Phillips should be just fine. The couple married this weekend at the 13-mile mark of the Detroit Marathon which they were running. The groom wore a tuxedo T-shirt. The bride wore a visor and a veil. The ceremony was quick to keep their muscles from freezing up, and the newlyweds finished together in a respectable 4 hours and 47 minutes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.