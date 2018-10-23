Flight Instructor Guides Malfunctioning Plane To Safe Landing

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Should you have engine trouble in your car, you should calmly pull over. And the same applies to planes. Ryan Monroe (ph) is a flight instructor who was teaching a student to fly when the plane lost power. The instructor took over for the involuntary descent and smoothly merged into traffic on a freeway near San Diego. Passengers of a car captured the perfect landing on video, although their amazed profanity means we cannot play you the sound. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.