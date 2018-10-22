Bringing The World Home To You

Building Permit Never Issued For Barcelona's Famous Basilica

Published October 22, 2018 at 6:12 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Who knows how this happened in the 1800s? Workers in Barcelona, Spain, began building a church called the Sagrada Familia. They're still not finished. Cranes rise amid its spires. This famous church has been under construction 135 years. And all that time, workers had no building permit. At last, the Catholic Church obtained one. It's never too late, although the church is paying a penalty of $40 million. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
