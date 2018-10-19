Bringing The World Home To You

Man Breaks Into Shoe Store Display Window, Roanoke, Va., Police Say

Published October 19, 2018 at 6:37 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Had the criminal gotten away with his crime, he might've suffered from a limp. The man allegedly broke into a shoe store in Roanoke, Va., and took seven shoes out of the display window where only right shoes were displayed - awkward for walking. Getting off on the wrong foot, the thief dropped a backpack containing these shoes. Inside it, police found the suspect's student ID and a sweatshirt with the prophetic words call my lawyer. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
