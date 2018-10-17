Bringing The World Home To You

For A Price, Tourists Can Attend An Authentic Indian Wedding

Published October 17, 2018 at 6:58 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You, too, can attend an Indian wedding. Tourists who want a genuine cultural experience can buy one. CNBC reports that a startup company called Join My Wedding allows total strangers to do just that in India. You pay for a ticket, you get instructions on how to dress, and then you join the party. Some proceeds go to the bride and groom, and you play your part in an Indian wedding industry that is now worth billions and growing every year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
