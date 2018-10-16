Bringing The World Home To You

Officials At The U.S. Embassy In Canberra Apologize For Email Invitation

Published October 16, 2018 at 6:36 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. The U.S. Embassy in Australia sent a bizarre email the other day. It looked like an invitation to a meeting, complete with an RSVP link. Attached, though, was this photo of a cat reclining back, holding a plate of chocolate chip cookies, wearing a blue Cookie Monster costume. The caption beneath read, cat pajama jam. A U.S. official sent out an apology. And yes, the invitation was fake. But based on my Twitter feed, the world's craving for a cat pajama jam is very real. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
