Pet-Friendly Bars Can Now Serve Dog-Friendly Beer

Published October 15, 2018 at 6:41 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Pet-friendly bars now have a chance to offer pets a drink. Megan and Steve Long run a bar in Houston, and the Houston Chronicle reports they're making dog-friendly beer - alcohol-free. They started making it for their own Rottweiler, thinking it would help with digestion. They say they're now selling it to more than 20 bars and restaurants. The varieties of dog beer include one called Mailman Malt Licker and IPA Lot in the Yard. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

